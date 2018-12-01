Turner Found Inspiration From Nipsey Hussle

Turner talks of putting his headphones on his fiancé’s belly when she was pregnant with their son, and the day after the rapper’s death, the wounds were still raw with one of his biggest fans.

“It's crazy because you don't think about these things until they're gone, and it's like, he impacted my life so much,” said Turner. “I took it really hard, and his death really affected me, and I'm still dealing with it right now.”

It’s a tragic situation, for sure, but there are good things going on for Turner, most notably the arrival of a second child whose gender was revealed by a pretty impressive kick on a balloon that he pulled off like an action movie hero.

“First take, first try,” he laughed of the Instagram gender reveal, which let the world know that he’s going to be a father to a girl.

And then, of course, there’s his fight career, which took off when he knocked out Callan Potter in 53 seconds in February.

“It felt like it was the start of something big but, at the same time, I feel like the way it played out was meant to be,” he said of his first Octagon victory. And while he made it look easy, getting to this point was not a smooth ride, especially considering that he started his pro MMA career at 2-2.

“I knew I was gonna turn it around, but after my first loss, I called my manager Jason (House) and I was like, ‘No, how much of a setback is this? How many more fights do I have to win until I get to the UFC?’ That was my whole mindset. I took that loss and I was in such a rush to get back into the cage.”

After that first loss to Ronnie Borja in July 2016, he took a fight less than two months later, and he lost that one to Andrew Lagdaan, a move he calls “an amateur mistake.” But he wasn’t deterred from his path.

“I've dealt with adversity my whole life,” he said. “I grew up in Fontana and San Bernardino my whole life, I come from negative areas, so that never really affected me too much. The only way I could go was up.”

I’m more impressed that he was thinking about the UFC at the time of his third pro fight.

“I was thinking about the UFC since I started this.”