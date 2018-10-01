Tuivasa: I’m Here To Fight The Baddest Dudes

UFC: You’re here headlining an event in Adelaide. How much do you think MMA has grown in Australia since you first fought in the UFC?

TT: Ever since my first fight I’ve made it known that we’re on the come up and we’re here to take over. It’s crazy how small it actually is in this country and in America it’s totally different. It’s every pub, ever restaurant. We’re really not that big over here and while that’s not a big deal, but it points out we’ve got a champion of the world. Imagine what’s going to happen in 5 or 10 years. And now New Zealand is right behind us, that’s our neighboring country. It’s massive for both our countries to keep this momentum.

People are starting to know who we are, people are starting to get behind us. We have so much potential as region. We’re going to have many champions not just one and I know that for a fact.

UFC: We’ve seen your potential continue to sky rocket with each fight. What’s been the biggest progression in your game?

TT: Before I was in the UFC I never really trained properly. Like many people know I’m from the street and I enjoy fighting, I love fighting. That’s just punching heads and getting punched and s*** like that. But I’ve seen myself grow in this last year with something I didn’t think that I could do. The weight cuts, cutting my weight and training, I’ve just gotten better each time. I’m excited for myself to see what I actually can do because it was too long, it wasn’t until I found out I was having a kid where I snapped out of my s*** and was like “f*** I gotta do something.” From then to now, anything can happen.

UFC: Does being a father make you take a little more care of yourself when you’re in the Octagon?

TT: No not at all. This is my job this is what I do. I was fighting before my son but this is how I earn my bread and this is how my son is going to get a life that I never got to see. If punching people in the head is what I gotta do, it’s what I gotta do. And it’s in his blood. His uncle is a fighter, his grandfathers both of them are fighters, his dad is a fighter. You can’t hide it, this is what we do.