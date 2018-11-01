TUFFinale Prelim Report

AGUILAR vs GLENN

Texas’ Kevin Aguilar followed up his July win on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series with an entertaining unanimous decision victory over Rick Glenn in his UFC debut at The Pearl at the Palms in Las Vegas.

Scores were 30-27 across the board for Aguilar, now 16-1. Glenn, who missed weight at 148.5 pounds, falls to 21-6-1.

Glenn got off to a good start, but midway through the opening round, Aguilar rocked the Iowa native with a right hand and he controlled the second half of the frame, raising a knot under Glenn’s right eye.

In the second, it remained to be a back and forth scrap, but in round three, the bloodied Aguilar again hurt Glenn midway through and this time he looked to be close to a finish. But with both fighters’ gas tanks rapidly emptying, Glenn was able to survive and even stagger Aguilar just before the horn, wrapping up a grueling three-round war between the two featherweights.