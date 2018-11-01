TUFFinale Main Card Report

ESPINO vs FRAZIER

At 38 years old, Juan Espino won The Ultimate Fighter 28 heavyweight crown with a dominant effort against Justin Frazier, defeating the Arkansas native via first-round submission at The Pearl at The Palms in Las Vegas,

Frazier rushed Espino as the fight commenced, and he proceeded to get taken down to the mat. Espino went to work on his foe from there, putting Frazier in immediate danger, but midway through the round, Frazier made it to his feet. Espino kept the pressure on and scored another takedown, and as the Gran Canaria native moved into the crucifix position, he locked up Frazier’s arm and forced a tap out at 3:36 of round one.

With the win, Espino moves to 10-1. Frazier falls to 11-3.