The Ultimate Fighter Winner Spotlight | Mairon Santos

Santos enters the fight with a 15-1 record, having only lost to Dan Argueta during a 2022 LFA bout. The 24-year-old made his professional debut in 2019 and has spent time competing in Shooto Brazil and LFA on his way to the UFC.

Watch UFC 313 Embedded

During The Ultimate Fighter, Santos competed on Team Grasso. In his first fight on TUF, Santos faced Edwin Cooper Jr. and gutted out a hard-fought split decision, one that needed the extra third round, as opposed to the normal two-round rule that is enforced during pre-semifinal bouts. In that fight, it was a lot of back and forth as Santos battled his opponent’s wrestling attack, but was also able to showcase his striking abilities in the second round.