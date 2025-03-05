The Ultimate Fighter Winner Spotlight | Mairon Santos

Since the first season back in 2005, The Ultimate Fighter has produced loads of talent for the UFC. That proved to be true once against last season during Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko as featherweights and middleweights fought for their opportunity to earn a UFC contract.
The finale last August saw Brazil’s Mairon Santos face Australia’s Kaan Ofli, with Santos coming out victorious after an impressive second-round knockout. Ofli did end up earning a UFC contract and made his UFC debut last month in Saudi Arabia, where he lost a unanimous decision to Muhammad Naimov.
Now the season 32 winner returns this Saturday at UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev against exciting featherweight prospect Francis Marshall.
Santos enters the fight with a 15-1 record, having only lost to Dan Argueta during a 2022 LFA bout. The 24-year-old made his professional debut in 2019 and has spent time competing in Shooto Brazil and LFA on his way to the UFC.
During The Ultimate Fighter, Santos competed on Team Grasso. In his first fight on TUF, Santos faced Edwin Cooper Jr. and gutted out a hard-fought split decision, one that needed the extra third round, as opposed to the normal two-round rule that is enforced during pre-semifinal bouts. In that fight, it was a lot of back and forth as Santos battled his opponent’s wrestling attack, but was also able to showcase his striking abilities in the second round.
The win pushed Santos on to the next round of the competition, where he dealt with a last-minute opponent change, something that isn’t foreign territory for fighters. The Brazilian was originally scheduled to face Zygimantas Ramaska, but after he was deemed unable to fight, Guillermo Torres, who was also Team Grasso, stepped in to face Santos. It was another 15-minute battle for Santos, who continued to showcase his speed throughout the fight, in addition to his striking and wrestling skillset.
The finale took place inside UFC APEX during UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho. Leading up to the fight, Ofli had picked up a unanimous decision victory, as well as a first-round submission that sent him to the finals.
“The Legend” connected with a left hook that sent Olfi down, leaving Santos as TUF 32 featherweight winner at only 24 years old. The victory marked Santos’ eighth win by knockout.
Inside T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night, Santos takes on Francis “Fire” Marshall who is looking to pick up his second win in a row after defeating Dennis Buzukja last August. Marshall made his debut back in December 2022 and has gone 2-2 since.
By defeating Marshall, Santos would pick up his third win in a row and continue to solidify himself as an emerging prospect in the featherweight division.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 8, 2025.