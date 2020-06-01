TUF Moment: TJ's Birthday Card

If you didn’t know about the bad blood between Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw before TUF 25 premiered, it took about three seconds before you found out.

While it was the redemption season and most fighters knew and acknowledged this was their last run at a UFC contract, the story seemed to be centered around the next dust-up Garbrandt and Dillashaw would inevitably have. Even the fun-loving Clay Guida was seen separating scuffles from time to time.

The constant clashing made for some great TV but it also left out certain personalities and positive moments.

“For every one thing you saw, there were probably ten things that were hysterical or awesome that you didn’t see that,” said Team Dillashaw member, Tom Gallicchio.

One light-hearted moment that made it perfect for fighters such as Gallicchio to shine did manage to slip the cracks when the fighters had TJ Dillashaw over to the house to surprise him with a homemade birthday card.

Most people would call it good with thoughtful words and signatures, but Team Dillashaw just couldn’t settle for the standard. Gallicchio, Joe Stevenson and Dhiego Lima constructed a card that said, “Being on the other team would be unbearable.” Below the passage was a poorly drawn teddy bear covered in glue for the team to stick body hair on.

“I had more than enough chest hair to make several of those bears,” said Gallicchio. “When TJ got it he said he loved it.”