TUF Heavy Hitters - Episode 11 Preview

When the season first began, Whittaker told his team that he saw his job as just helping the fighters stay ready to compete without overworking them or causing them to suffer injuries as a result of an arduous training system. Having gone through The Ultimate Fighter, Whittaker knows all too well the horror stories of fighters attempting to reinvent the wheel while on the show or perhaps being pushed to the breaking point in training and then having nothing left when it comes time to fight.

That's why Whittaker employed a different strategy this season to keep his fighters in good shape while also making sure they were healthy and ready for the competition ahead.

Unfortunately, Whittaker's philosophy has clashed with a few of the fighters on the show, including women’s featherweight contender Leah Letson, who has not felt at home on the team all season long. In addition to being the only American on the squad, with a language barrier that has haunted her in some training sessions, Letson has struggled to push herself at a pace that she truly believes will get her ready to make it to the finals.

It appeared things turned around for Letson a few weeks back when she was able to get her preparation on point ahead of winning to get into the semifinals.

Sadly, it appears that was short-lived harmony as Letson and some of the other fighters from Team Whittaker will once again be on the verge of revolt while trying to get the right kind of training before the season ends. This will ultimately lead to a head-on collision with Whittaker and his coaching staff in the upcoming episode.

The focus will also shift away from the fighters this week, with the coaches finally getting into the spotlight. That's right, it's time for the coaches challenge as Whittaker and Gastelum will face off in a competition on the show before they actually clash inside the Octagon at UFC 234 in February.

UFC President Dana White has often said this is his favorite part of every season and let’s just say this latest coaches challenge is going to get ugly when you add a pair of middleweights, 106-degree Las Vegas heat and the required endurance to get through this obstacle.

From there, it's time for the fight as the second heavyweight finalist will be determined.

On paper, this appears to be the classic “striker versus grappler” showdown pitting Greene's incredible power on the feet against Espino and his wrestling attack on the ground.

Perhaps the biggest key to remember in this fight — or any heavyweight fight for that matter — is that one shot can change everything. One good punch landed from Greene on Espino while he's attempting a takedown could stop the Spanish fighter from even attempting to wrestle again.

Then again, Espino could potentially surprise Greene with a shot that could have the former kickboxer second guessing himself and ending up on the ground, which has to be the last place he wants to be in this fight.

Who will win it and join Justin Frazier in the finals? Tune in to the next episode of The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters at 10pm ET on FS1 to find out.