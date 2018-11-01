TUF Heavy Hitters - Episode 10 Preview

Frazier will have to wait another week before he finds out his next opponent, as the women's featherweight division is up this week, with Team Gastelum's Pannie Kianzad taking on Julija Stoliarenko from Team Whittaker.

Prior to the featherweights determining the first finalist, Maurice Greene will once again become a focal point of an episode after a season filled with incidents involving the heavyweight fighter.

Greene came to the show with high expectations and lived up to his billing with a stunning first-round knockout in the opening round to punch his ticket to the semifinals. Unfortunately, Greene was also the first fight of the season, which meant he was going to have a lot of down time to deal with following that performance and his next matchup against Juan Espino in the semifinals next week.

Greene has largely filled his time on the show with a lot of alcohol, getting into arguments with his housemates and being such a disturbance that featherweight Marciea Allen was contemplating leaving the TUF house and going home because of the distraction that he's been causing.

Time and time again, teammates and even coaches have approached Greene in an attempt to reach him and try to make him understand how everything he's doing is only going to be a detriment to his own development and chances to win this competition.

Sadly, up until now, Greene has made a lot of promises but hasn't really followed through to appease his teammates, coaches and fellow roommates. That might all change this week as Greene continues to spiral out of control, and with his fight only a week away, it might take a full blown intervention from his team and coaches to finally get him back on track.

Greene appears to be a heavyweight with a ton of potential but that could all be wasted if he's not taking his training seriously in preparation for the showdown against Espino next week.

Thanks to his drinking and bad behavior, Greene hasn't made his biggest impact inside the Octagon and that's not what he wants to be remembered for when this show is finished.

Will Greene be able to get back on track before his fight next week? We'll find out more in the latest episode.

Elsewhere this week, coaches Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum will treat their teams to a little rest and relaxation with a break from training by taking everybody to a water park in Las Vegas for some fun in the sun and then follow that up with a night out for sushi.

It's not uncommon for the coaches to help their teams unwind because several weeks spent inside the house with little reprieve outside of training can start to wear on the athletes. With only three fights left to go this season until the live finale, Whittaker and Gastelum decide now is the perfect time to give their fighters a little break from the monotony and take them out for a day away from the gym.