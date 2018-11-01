TUF Blog: Maurice Greene Part 12

I'd like to thank everyone who's taken the time to read and share my blog. It's been a lot of fun to put my thoughts on paper and share them with everyone at home. I hope you guys have enjoyed it.

What can I say about this season?

What an unbelievable experience. I'm so grateful to be a part of this show and I'm a little bummed to see the season come to a close. It was pretty cool seeing myself on TV every week, and my kids got a kick out of it as well.

This season didn't go as planned, man. I was supposed to win all my fights -- by finish -- and have that UFC contract handed to me on a silver platter. Obviously it didn't go that way. But I'm not mad at all. I had the opportunity to put myself out there, be a part of the most iconic show in MMA history... and have a few free drinks, courtesy of the big man, Dana White, haha!

Most importantly, obviously, I got my shot in the UFC.

Things can always improve, and that's exactly the direction I'm headed in. "The Crochet Boss" is only going up.

I'll see y'all in the Octagon!