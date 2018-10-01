TUF Blog: Leah Letson Part 12

Although the experience had its ups and downs, I wouldn't trade my time in the TUF house for anything. Sure, there are definitely a few things I wish I could've changed, but I'm just so grateful for the experience.

I got to meet a lot of great people, train with some really high-level athletes and spend part of my summer in the nicest mansion I've ever seen.

I'm so proud that I get to add my name to the long list of fighters who've competed on The Ultimate Fighter.

But, most importantly, I finally got the opportunity to test my skills in the UFC's Octagon. That's been my goal since I started training, and I finally got to accomplish it.

I can't thank the UFC enough for this opportunity -- but this is truly just the beginning of my journey in the Octagon.

Thank you very much to everyone who's followed along on this blog. I hope you've enjoyed it ... and I hope you enjoy the show Friday!

See you in the Octagon at the TUF finale!