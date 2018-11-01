TUF Blog: Leah Letson Part 11

As I've mentioned countless times in this blog, I wasn't satisfied with the training on Team Whittaker. The intensity left a lot to be desired, and it just felt like the coaches weren't really interested in helping as develop as fighters. It was actually a bit of a relief that I wasn't the only one on my team who thought that way...and we decided to do something about it.

It's too bad that our extracurricular training upset our coaches, but that definitely wasn't the intention. We were just trying to make the most of our time away from home. And I must say, that was the best training we had while in Vegas. A proper warm-up, hitting mitts, sparring - all of the stuff we were expecting when we got to the house. It was really nice to be able to take control of our training.

Although it would've been good if our coaches were there to help out, it was awesome to have access to the world-class facilities and train like we do back home. I was starting to get worried that I was the only one who was used to training hard! Thankfully that wasn't the case, and it was great to see my teammates getting some good work in.

All that being said, I'm extremely grateful to Robert Whitaker for winning the coaches’ challenge. Rent will be on him for the next few months, and I couldn't be happier about that.

Thanks, Rob!

