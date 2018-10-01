TUF Blog: Josh Parisian Part 12

My predictions for tonight’s finale fights:

Macy vs. Pannie - Macy has the power to end the fight early, but if the fight drags on to the later rounds, I believe Pannie will win a decision.

Justin vs. Juan - Justin will control Juan for the better part of the fight and win a decision.

Maurice vs. Batista - I think after my fight and Justin’s fight with Batista, his game has been exposed. Maurice is a much stronger fighter while pushing forward, and with Batista historically backpedaling so much, he’s going to find himself at the end of a lot of punches and kicks. If Batista can use forward pressure to keep Maurice on his heels, I think that he has a chance, but otherwise I believe he’ll get finished late in the second round.

Leah vs. Juljia - Leah seems to be the much stronger athlete, which will make it tough for Juljia to get the fight to the ground. I think if Juljia can get it to the ground, she’ll be able to submit Leah, but I believe that Leah is going to pin Juljia to the cage for the entirety of the fight until she can exhaust her enough to get a finish or win on the judges’ cards.