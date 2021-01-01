The TUF 30 | Part 3

The man who put MMA on the map in the UK, Michael Bisping had little difficulty winning on the British circuit, and he continued his winning ways on TUF3 as he took out Ross Pointon, Kristian Rothaermel, and Josh Haynes to win the season’s light heavyweight title. His good fortunes continued with finishes of Eric Schafer and Elvis Sinosic, but his rep took a hit after a controversial decision win over Matt Hamill at UFC 75. Bisping would lose for the first time in his next bout at UFC 78 against Rashad Evans, but his gutsy performance in the razor-thin decision defeat won back some of the fans he lost after the Hamill bout. Losing to Evans prompted Bisping to drop to 185, and three straight wins (Charles McCarthy, Jason Day, and Chris Leben) followed before a devastating knockout loss to Dan Henderson at UFC 100 in July of 2009. Eager to get back in the race, Bisping won 11 of his next 16, including bonus-earning efforts over Denis Kang, Yoshihiro Akiyama, Cung Le and Anderson Silva. And in the feel-good story of 2016, Bisping made the most of a short-notice call as he defeated Luke Rockhold in their UFC 199 rematch to win the UFC middleweight title. Four months later, “The Count” evened the score with Henderson in an emotional victory in Manchester. After retiring in 2018, Bisping got his place in the UFC Hall of Fame in 2019.

Watch Previous Seasons Of TUF On UFC Fight Pass

1 - Kamaru Usman