TUF 28 Finale Official Weigh-In Results

The fighters from TUF 28 Finale step on the scales one last time before the big event.
By Zac Pacleb - UFC.com
• Nov. 28, 2018
Rafael dos Anjos and Kamaru Usman will headline the FS1 main card that gets underway on Friday, November 30 at 10pm/7pm ETPT. Two prelim fights will also air on FS1 beginning at 8pm/5pm ETPT, and FIGHT PASS subscribers get three exclusive bonus prelims that kick off the evening at 6:30pm/3:30pm ETPT.
Below are the official weigh-in results for The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters Finale.
FS1 MAIN CARD at 10pm/7pm ETPT
Rafael dos Anjos (170) vs Kamaru Usman (170.5)
Juan Espino (260) vs Justin Frazier (264)
Pannie Kianzad (145) vs Macy Chiasson (144.5)
Pedro Munhoz (135.5) vs Bryan Caraway (135.75)
Darren Stewart (185) vs Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5)
*Ji Yeon Kim (130.5) vs Antonina Shevchenko (124.5)
FS1 Prelims at 8pm/5pm ETPT
**Rick Glenn (148.5) vs Kevin Aguilar (144)
Joseph Benavidez (125.5) vs Alex Perez (126)
Maurice Greene (259) vs Michel Batista (262.5)
Julija Stoliarenko (145.5) vs Leah Letson (146)
UFC Fight Pass Early Prelims at 6:30pm/3:30pm ETPT
Roosevelt Roberts (155.5) vs Darrell Horcher (155)
Tim Means (170.5) vs Rickey Rainey (170.5)
Raoni Barcelos (135) vs Chris Gutierrez (135)
*Missed flyweight limit.
**Missed featherweight limit. Glenn forfeits 20% of purse to opponent. Fight will continue as scheduled.
