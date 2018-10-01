TUF 28 Finale: Live Results

Who were the winners at the TUF 28 Finale? Read below to get the results for all the fights.
Don't have FIGHT PASS? Start your 7-Day Free Trial Here.
Follow along with live stats here.
Coming up later on FS1.
Coming up later on FS1.
Coming up later on FS1.
Coming up later on FS1.
Coming up later on FS1.
Coming up later on FS1.
Coming up on FS1.
Coming up on FS1.
Batista baited Greene into throwing a strike and immediately slipped and controlled Greene against the cage before taking him down. Greene scooted into a triangle choke quickly, submitting Batista.
Both fighters come out throwing heat. Letson lands a few good low kicks, and Stoliarenko looked for a spinning elbow early. Letson got inside and landed a pair of three-punch combos midway through the first round. Letson had Stoliarenko against the cage, and when they separated, Stoliarenko landed an elbow, which Letson returned with a flush straight punch.
Letson continued the pressure in the second round as Stoliarenko looked to counter with straight punches. Stoliarenko shot for a takedown twice, but was stuffed on both attempts. Stoliarenko landed a good hook, but Letson returned with a couple straight punches of her own while controling the center of the Octagon. Letson ended the round with a perfect counter left hand.
In the final round, Stoliarenko applied pressure and eventually scored a kick takedown, but Letson reversed and got a takedown of her own. However, Stoliarenko got a hold of what looked to be a deep guillotine, but Letson escaped and maintained top position in full guard. With 30 seconds to go, the referee stood the fighters up, and Letson threw a beautiful tornado kick toward the end of the round.
Roberts mixed up his strikes to start the first round, making it difficult for Horcher to find his range and rhythm, but Horcher was able to catch one of Roberts' kicks and land a strong punch. Roberts landed a right hook that opened up a cut above Horcher's right eye. Horcher had control of Roberts against the cage, but Roberts reversed and turned a gnarly choke in for the submission win.
Means and Rainey exchanged punches early and often, and Means was able to score a takedown, landing several strikes from the top position. Means' ground-and-pound overwhelmed Rainey, forcing the referee to stop the fight.
Gutierrez worked leg kicks in early, and Barcelos counters with a few flurries of forward pressure. Gutierrez began to follow his leg kicks with tight punching combos later in the first round. Barcelos scored a takedown and mostly maintained control, but Gutierrez landed a good up-kick before Barcelos gained side-control.
In the second round, Barcelos landed a double-leg takedown early and immediately started his ground-and-pound attack. Gutierrez attempted to escape, but Barcelos took his back against the cage and landed several strikes to Gutierrez' head. Barcelos moved into half-guard against the cage and continued to land a variety of punches and elbows from the top. Gutierrez tried to get up, but Barcelos pounced and sank a rear naked choke to end the fight.