TUF 28 Finale: Live Results

Both fighters come out throwing heat. Letson lands a few good low kicks, and Stoliarenko looked for a spinning elbow early. Letson got inside and landed a pair of three-punch combos midway through the first round. Letson had Stoliarenko against the cage, and when they separated, Stoliarenko landed an elbow, which Letson returned with a flush straight punch.

Letson continued the pressure in the second round as Stoliarenko looked to counter with straight punches. Stoliarenko shot for a takedown twice, but was stuffed on both attempts. Stoliarenko landed a good hook, but Letson returned with a couple straight punches of her own while controling the center of the Octagon. Letson ended the round with a perfect counter left hand.

In the final round, Stoliarenko applied pressure and eventually scored a kick takedown, but Letson reversed and got a takedown of her own. However, Stoliarenko got a hold of what looked to be a deep guillotine, but Letson escaped and maintained top position in full guard. With 30 seconds to go, the referee stood the fighters up, and Letson threw a beautiful tornado kick toward the end of the round.