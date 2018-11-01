TUF 28 Finale: Final Results

Usman went for a single-leg takedown, but dos Anjos stuffed it. Dos Anjos moved in and landed a couple hooks after a leg kick. Usman shot low and was able to get his takedown. Dos Anjos got up to his feet, but Usman maintained control against the fence. When they returned to the center of the Octagon, dos Anjos hit Usman with a good body kick and attempted a flying kick, and Usman elected to wrap dos Anjos up against the cage. Usman rolled into a takedown and began his ground-and-pound attack. Dos Anjos was able to hit Usman with a big up-kick toward the end of the round.

The second round started with Usman pressing dos Anjos against the fence after a short striking exchange. Usman landed a few knees to dos Anjos' body before scoring another takedown, but dos Anjos was able to land a few elbows from full guard. From the bottom, dos Anjos got a hold of one of Usman's left arm and looked for a kimura, but Usman pushed off the cage with his feet to escape. Usman continued the pressure against the fence, hitting dos Anjos with a left elbow. Both fighters threw a mix of body and head kicks to end the round, but none of them hit flush.

In the third round, Usman continued to press dos Anjos against the fence and ripped several hooks to his body. Dos Anjos returned fire as well, prompting Usman to clinch dos Anjos against the cage. Dos Anjos connected with a left uppercut, and Usman returned with a couple of hooks. Usman shot for a double-leg takedown and was successful. Usman maintained control for about a minute, but when they stood back up, dos Anjos connected with several punches that looked to stun Usman.

The fighters stood and exchanged blows to start the fourth round, and Usman started to get the better of dos Anjos with hooks and straight punches. He continued to pressure dos Anjos and took him down against the cage. When dos Anjos was almost back to his feet, Usman yanked him back down again and kept the ground-and-pound attack going for the rest of the round.

Usman hit dos Anjos with an axe kick and followed with a striaght punch that backed him up against the cage.Usman continued to grind dos Anjos on the ground. Dos Anjos was able to attempt a choke from the bottom. Usman circled around to defend it, and eventually escaped into side control, where he rained down hammer fists. Usman maintained that top control for the rest of the round.