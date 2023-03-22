Tucker Lutz Feels Right At Home

“It’s been a trying year-and-a-half, that’s for sure,” said Lutz, a member of the Dana White’s Contender Series Class of 2020 who hasn’t competed since dropping a unanimous decision to Pat Sabatini in November 2021.

MORE UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Fight By Fight | Fighters On The Rise | Main Event Preview

Being out of action this long was never the plan, but it may have ultimately been for the best, even if getting to the point of understanding and appreciating that has been challenging for the Maryland native.

“It was trying mentally to have something that I love — and something that I was getting a little jaded about, in terms of this line of work — ripped away for a while. It sucked, but it was perspective-enhancing at the same time,” he said, unpacking the details of a physically and mentally difficult year.

“I had the fight in March and my performances sparring were great. It was a great performance camp, but upstairs, mentally — I don’t know if burnout is the right word, but I was definitely getting jaded to where (I was like), ‘Man, f*** this s***!’” admitted Lutz, whose fight with SeungWoo Choi at the end of March was scuttled at the 11th hour. “To have it ripped away, man, I’m in a position now that a year or two before, I would have killed someone to be in.

“It sucks having to be on the shelf and having to deal, but I think overall it has made me a better athlete, a better person in terms of how I approach things with gratitude.”