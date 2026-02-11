Tsunami Balm Teams Up with UFC for Official Line of Premium Tattoo Care Products

Tsunami Balm, a rising leader in high-performance body art maintenance, has officially teamed up with UFC to launch a specialized line of premium tattoo care products. This strategic partnership designates Tsunami Balm as the Official Tattoo Care Partner of UFC, bridging the gap between the artistry of tattoo culture and the grit of combat sports.
This exciting collaboration brings together Tsunami Balm’s expertise in "Waves of Hydration" aftercare with UFC’s philosophy that performance is everything. Designed to withstand the rigors of an active lifestyle, this collection is engineered for athletes who demand the same level of commitment to their skin as they do to their training.
Supporting the Athlete’s Journey
Recognizing that their body is their business, this partnership goes beyond skincare. Tsunami Balm is committed to supporting UFC athletes by providing them with the tools to protect their personal brand. With tattoos often serving as a visual history of a fighter's heritage and journey, Tsunami Balm ensures that this artwork remains vibrant and healthy, even through the friction and sweat of a training camp. By protecting their ink, their legacy inside and outside the Octagon is preserved.
Tsunami Balm’s specialized creations are packed with high-quality, non-greasy ingredients to ensure your skin stays healthy without compromising your grip or training capability. The full range, including the signature daily tattoo balm and SPF protection, is available now at UFC Store, Fanatics.com, and on-site at Meta APEX in Las Vegas.
"It’s especially meaningful to see this partnership come to life in the city that both Tsunami Balm and UFC call home," says Brad Platt, CEO and Founder of Tsunami Balm. "We look forward to a successful collaboration that celebrates the art of tattoos and the spirit of UFC. We are dedicated to supporting the athletes who leave it all in the Octagon by delivering a product that works as hard as they do."
Be ready to rep UFC while keeping your tattoos in peak condition with Tsunami Balm's new line, crafted with care in the home of the fight game – Las Vegas. Protect your ink and discover the full “Waves of Hydration” collection, available now at UFC Store!