Tsunami Balm Teams Up with UFC for Official Line of Premium Tattoo Care Products

This exciting collaboration brings together Tsunami Balm’s expertise in "Waves of Hydration" aftercare with UFC’s philosophy that performance is everything. Designed to withstand the rigors of an active lifestyle, this collection is engineered for athletes who demand the same level of commitment to their skin as they do to their training.

Supporting the Athlete’s Journey

Recognizing that their body is their business, this partnership goes beyond skincare. Tsunami Balm is committed to supporting UFC athletes by providing them with the tools to protect their personal brand. With tattoos often serving as a visual history of a fighter's heritage and journey, Tsunami Balm ensures that this artwork remains vibrant and healthy, even through the friction and sweat of a training camp. By protecting their ink, their legacy inside and outside the Octagon is preserved.

Tsunami Balm’s specialized creations are packed with high-quality, non-greasy ingredients to ensure your skin stays healthy without compromising your grip or training capability. The full range, including the signature daily tattoo balm and SPF protection, is available now at UFC Store, Fanatics.com, and on-site at Meta APEX in Las Vegas.