The Trust Is There For Punahele Soriano

Punahele Soriano’s wife kept asking him what he wanted for his birthday and with less than ten days between his 31st trip around the sun and his UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan bout with Dustin Stoltzfus, there was only one thing on his mind.
“All I kept saying is I just want to win December 2nd,” Soriano told UFC.com. “It’s going to mean the world to me.”
Winning this weekend in Austin is so important because Soriano has been on the sidelines with a sour taste in his mouth following his defeat to the streaking Roman Kopylov at the front of 2023.
Punahele Soriano Fight Week Interview | UFC Austin
The fight between Soriano and Kopylov was the type of fight that had fans on the edge of their seat. Both fighters lay it on the line and have fight-ending power. Unfortunately, Soriano’s willingness to go out on his shield cost him, but the Hawaiian middleweight has certainly learned lessons learned along the way that will benefit him as he continues his journey.
“It was really difficult waiting on that loss,” Soriano said. “As every fighter knows, you’re only known as your last performance and that’s what I’ve been known for, I feel like. I’m waiting to get one back and I’m excited to do it here in Austin.
“The biggest lessons I’ve learned since being in the UFC is just trusting myself, trusting my abilities, and trusting the team around me. I’ve always trusted the team around me, but sometimes I’ve let the trust in myself go. But I feel like I trust myself 100% in this fight.”
Soriano has flashed incredible potential in his six UFC appearances but has failed to really take the step from fun fighter to contender. He’s 3-3 since coming into the UFC off Dana White’s Contender Series and has shown that when he’s locked in, he’s an absolute force.
His first professional loss came against rising contender Brendan Allen in 2021 and, since then, things have been rocky, but he feels that he’s identified the right way to mentally tackle the pressures that come with fight week and fighting another man.
Soriano is approaching the fight like Stoltzfus is the “scariest dude,” and by having that mentality, his focus doesn’t sway from the task at hand. He needs to beat Stoltzfus by being the fighter that he knows he can be and by being a warrior ready to stand in the face of what would deter others.
With confidence not a present issue for Soriano, this weekend is about winning and regaining his footing in the division.
“It’s a great honor. All I ask for are opportunities,” Soriano said. “I feel like, for the most part, I live up to it on every occasion they give me, and every time you see me, I’m going to fight as hard as I can as long as I can.”
“A solid win for me is all I need. Anytime I win, I seem to win in spectacular fashion and that’s all I’m looking for – A win in spectacular fashion.”
Oh, and finally being able to celebrate his birthday.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan, live from Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 4pm ET/1pm PT.
