The Trust Is There For Punahele Soriano

The fight between Soriano and Kopylov was the type of fight that had fans on the edge of their seat. Both fighters lay it on the line and have fight-ending power. Unfortunately, Soriano’s willingness to go out on his shield cost him, but the Hawaiian middleweight has certainly learned lessons learned along the way that will benefit him as he continues his journey.

“It was really difficult waiting on that loss,” Soriano said. “As every fighter knows, you’re only known as your last performance and that’s what I’ve been known for, I feel like. I’m waiting to get one back and I’m excited to do it here in Austin.

“The biggest lessons I’ve learned since being in the UFC is just trusting myself, trusting my abilities, and trusting the team around me. I’ve always trusted the team around me, but sometimes I’ve let the trust in myself go. But I feel like I trust myself 100% in this fight.”