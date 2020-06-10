Truest Test Lies Ahead For Julia Avila

That’s the double-edged sword that ultimately cuts many talented and emerging fighters as they work their way through the regional circuit and reach the biggest stage with limited experience: success papers over deficiencies and shortcomings, only for them to be exposed once you run into a more seasoned, more experienced foe who can exploit the holes in your game.

While she earned victories over future UFC fighters Marion Reneau and Nicco Montano in two of her first three fights, the bout with Eubanks was just the tenth of Avila’s career, with more than half of her previous outings ending in the opening frame, as she said, only one of which lasting more than two minutes.

Handling your business efficiently is always the aim, but it also means limited exposure to live-action situations, and as great as working through scenarios in the gym and logging hard sparring rounds can be, nothing can ever replace the lessons learned in the heat of battle against someone chasing the same victory you’re after.

“I am humbled in it, and I give it to her — she is absolutely amazing,” Avila says, heaping praise on Eubanks. “I watched her come up in Invicta, and I watched her fight Aspen Ladd both in Invicta and the UFC, and it’s eye-opening to me that I know I can hang with them and I can get better, but these are the holes in my game that I needed to work on.”

Avila cracks up, joking about how despite what her resume may suggest and how her last appearance went, she would actually identify her ground game and jiu-jitsu as her strongest suits whenever asked.