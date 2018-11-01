True To Himself

“I feel that if I stay true to myself and train my ass off that I’ll be fine in the sport,” he said. “And I’ve been doing fine and I’m branching out now. Apart from fighting, I opened up my own UFC Gym and I’ll be fine no matter what.”

The UFC Gym in Naperville, Illinois is Lamas’ baby these days, but don’t think that he’s put his exit strategy in motion at 36. Instead, “The Bully” has plenty of fight left in him despite bringing the first two-fight losing streak of his career into Saturday’s bout with Elkins.

“I still see myself as one of the top fighters in the division, for sure,” he said. “In this sport, it’s full of ups and downs, and sometimes you’re on top and sometimes you’re down in the valley. This is the first time in my entire MMA career that I’m coming off back-to-back losses, but I’ve just gotta keep my nose down and keep my eye on the goal ahead. I’ve been grinding this whole time and I feel great and I feel like I’m still improving every camp. The last few fights have been unfortunate, but it’s just a part of the game. You’ve got to roll with it and you can’t let those negative voices in your head come out. I’ve been staying positive and training my butt off to get back on the right track.”

