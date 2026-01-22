Troy Nash | Supported By Family, Inspired By Champions | Zuffa Boxing

Nash and his opponent Jaycob Ramos will share the honor of being the fighters involved in the first fight in Zuffa Boxing history when they kick off the show at Zuffa Boxing 01 at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas on Friday night.

For Nash, it's the start of an thrilling new adventure after a promising start to his professional boxing career.

"Man, I'm excited," he told UFC.com during a fight week sit-down interview this week. "You know, this was a long time coming. I had a lot of companies offer me, but Zuffa was the one that I felt was the best fit for me. And everything that comes along with being a Zuffa fighter just been a great experience. How they treated me and my team is wonderful, so it feels great to be a part of this."

Nash has made an undefeated start to his pro career, with five wins and one draw from his six bouts so far. But he's only just getting started in a career that has captured his imagination from a young age.