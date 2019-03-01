Tristan Connelly Knows He Deserves To Be Here

More than have ever watched Connelly before, yet that never rattled him, whether in the lead-up to his meeting with Pereira or in the fight itself. It’s the calm that comes with being a pro in this sport for nearly a decade, and not putting too much pressure on the moment of being in the UFC.

That’s because Connelly never expected to be here. Well, that’s not exactly true. Like anyone starting in the sport, he had the dream of fighting in the biggest show in the sport, but when his record hit 5-5 after a 2015 loss to Mario Pereira, the then 29-year-old assumed those dreams were dashed. And that was a good assumption, because even though 5-5 in boxing is a death sentence, 5-5 in MMA is at least 20 years without parole.

“What do I do at 5-5?” Connelly asks. “I’m thinking I’m not going to the UFC, but there’s no point in fighting cans. I love fighting – so let’s fight the best guys I can possibly fight on the regional circuit. I own a gym, I teach, I coach, I have people under me and I want to be the best me I can be for them and learn the most I can learn. So I just started taking all the hardest fights I could.”

That gig, along with his wife’s job producing a second income, kept the Connellys above water financially. That left “Boondock” with the opportunity to pursue his fighting career without wondering if the phone would ever ring with the offer of a lifetime. With those pressures off, Connelly fought and fought and fought some more. His instructions to his manager were simple: opponents had to have a winning record and be ranked somewhere. If those qualifications were met, “I just kept saying yes.”

Connelly went 8-1 from 2015 to July of this year, when he halted D’Juan Owens in the fifth round. By then, the card for the UFC’s return to Vancouver was set, and Connelly expected to be there for his buddy and training partner Cole Smith.

Fate would soon intervene when Sergey Khandozhko was forced out of his bout with Pereira, the Brazilian banger who thrilled fight fans with a knockout of Danny Roberts in his UFC debut. Word got to Connelly, who knew what could be next.