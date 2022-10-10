Tristan Connelly Is Focused On The Journey, Not The Destination

“When you hear about people with depression — we’ve all had times where we’re depressed; it’s part of life,” began Connelly, whose struggles were chronicled in the short documentary Tough Pills, by filmmaker Gabe Roy. “If we didn’t have our ups and downs and some depression, we’d never have these great times, as well, but it’s when it doesn’t make sense anymore (that you need to get help).

“I was trying to think my way out of it, and the doctor was like, ‘Once you get to a certain level, that doesn’t work anymore.’ I understood that I was getting upset over things that don’t matter and I don’t even remember why I’m upset, and then there is this cascade of feeling terrible after, and it didn’t make sense, and they were like, ‘This is what happens. This is part of going through a withdrawal; it just sends your whole brain chemistry out of whack.’”

Now in a much better place and equipped with ways to identify oncoming struggles and cope with them, the 36-year-old fighter is happy to share his story so that more and more people can hopefully recognize that mental health issues are health issues like anything else.

“I’m a pretty open person — I don’t think trying to hide every really helps anything — and talking about it helps you understand, because it doesn’t make sense,” said Connelly. “The fact that I was talking about it and seeking help, looking for answers was huge as to what a lot of people won’t do, but this is the type of thing where it only takes you a couple minutes of feeling really bad to do something you can never take back.

“Obviously I feel good now, and I think going through something like this, there are things that stick with you,” he added. “Part of it is a psychological awareness and I know that, so I know how quickly things went down, and there is still part of those feelings that stay with you. That means it’s important to stay up on these things, pay attention to what the good things in life are, and really soak them in.”

In addition to his friends and family, getting to fight at home is one of the “good things” that he’s making a point to savor.

As a recently released UFC veteran, there were plenty of places Connelly could have chosen to continue his MMA career and really try to monetize his time competing inside the Octagon. But given that he’s taking a “one fight at a time” approach to things and admits that he could retire at any moment, Connelly opted make his return at home instead.