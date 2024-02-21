Trio Of Thrilling Championship Bouts Headline Historic UFC 300

UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena for one of the biggest events in combat sports history, headlined by a light heavyweight championship bout that will see Alex Pereira go for his first title defense against former titleholder and No. 1 ranked contender Jamahal Hill. UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends against No. 1 contender Yan Xiaonan in the first ever all-Chinese UFC title bout. Also, Justin Gaethje puts his BMF belt on the line against former featherweight champion Max Holloway in a highly anticipated Fight of the Year candidate.
Pereira (9-2, fighting out of Danbury, Conn. by way of Sao Paulo, Brazil) aims to make a statement in his first light heavyweight title defense. A two-division UFC champion and decorated kickboxer, he holds exciting KO wins over former titleholders Israel Adesanya, Jiri Prochazka and Sean Strickland. Pereira now intends to earn another highlight-reel finish to send a message to the 205-pound division.
Former titleholder Hill (12-1 1NC, fighting out of Grand Rapids, Mich.) looks to reclaim the belt he vacated due to injury last year. A Dana White’s Contender Series signee, he has delivered thrilling victories against Glover Teixeira, Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker. Hill now aspires to dethrone Pereira to prove he is the best light heavyweight on the planet.
Zhang (24-3, fighting out of Beijing, China) is riding the momentum from her dominant title defense against Amanda Lemos in August. A versatile finisher, she holds impressive wins against Carla Esparza, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Tecia Torres. Zhang plans to deliver another spectacular performance to further cement her spot atop [CG1] the strawweight division.
Yan (17-3 1NC, fighting out of Beijing, China) strives to steal the show in her first UFC title opportunity. A talented striker, she has earned notable victories over Mackenzie Dern, Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz. Yan now hopes to achieve her dream of becoming the second Chinese-born UFC champion by dethroning Zhang.
Gaethje (25-4, fighting out of Denver, Colo. by way of Safford, Ariz.) took home the BMF belt with a thrilling KO victory over Dustin Poirier in July. A former interim lightweight champion, he has also secured legendary KO wins against Tony Ferguson, Donald Cerrone and Edson Barboza. Gaethje now has his sights set on defending his title by becoming the first fighter to knock out Holloway.
Holloway (25-7, fighting out of Waianae, Hawaii) moves up to 155 pounds, looking to add another belt to his already legendary resume. A perennial fan favorite, he has netted memorable finishes over Chan Sung Jung, Brian Ortega and Jose Aldo. Holloway now intends to utilize his relentless pace to stop Gaethje in emphatic fashion.
- Former UFC lightweight champion and current No. 1 ranked contender Charles Oliveira (34-9 1NC, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) squares off with No. 4 Arman Tsarukyan (21-3, fighting out of Yerevan, Armenia)
- Former UFC light heavyweight and No. 2 ranked contender Jiri Prochazka (29-4-1, fighting out of Brno, Czech Republic) faces No. 5 Aleksandar Rakic (14-3, fighting out of Vienna, Austria)
- No. 8 ranked featherweight contender Calvin Kattar (23-7, fighting out of Methuen, Mass.) welcomes former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (23-4, fighting out of Uniondale, N.Y.) to the 145-pound division
- Undefeated Bo Nickal (5-0, fighting out of State College, Penn.) takes on Dana White’s Contender Series veteran Cody Brundage (10-5, fighting out of Englewood, Colo.) at middleweight
- Former UFC champions collide when No. 8 ranked bantamweight Deiveson Figueiredo (22-3-1, fighting out of Soure, Pará, Brazil) locks horns with Cody Garbrandt (14-5, fighting out of Uhrichsville, Ohio)
- Former women’s bantamweight champion and No. 5 ranked contender Holly Holm (15-6 1NC, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) looks to spoil the UFC debut of two-time Olympic gold medal winning judoka Kayla Harrison (16-1, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.)
- No. 12 ranked featherweight contender Sodiq Yusuff (13-3, fighting out of Bladensburg, Md. by way of Lagos, Nigeria) battles surging Diego Lopes (23-6, fighting out of Puebla, México by way of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil)
- Former strawweight champion and No. 4 ranked contender Jessica Andrade (25-12, fighting out of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) takes on No. 6 Marina Rodriguez (17-3-2, fighting out of Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, Brazil)
- No. 14 ranked lightweight contender Bobby Green (31-15-1 1NC, fighting out of Fontana, Calif.) faces Jim Miller (37-17, fighting out of Sparta, N.J.) in a clash of fan favorites
