Trio Of Thrilling Championship Bouts Headline Historic UFC 300

UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena for one of the biggest events in combat sports history, headlined by a light heavyweight championship bout that will see Alex Pereira go for his first title defense against former titleholder and No. 1 ranked contender Jamahal Hill. UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends against No. 1 contender Yan Xiaonan in the first ever all-Chinese UFC title bout. Also, Justin Gaethje puts his BMF belt on the line against former featherweight champion Max Holloway in a highly anticipated Fight of the Year candidate.

UFC 300: PEREIRA vs. HILL takes place Saturday, April 13 at T-Mobile Arena, with the main card available on ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. The prelims will air on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The early prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN + and UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

UFC 300: PEREIRA vs. HILL tickets will go on sale Friday, February 23 at 10 a.m. PT and are available for purchase at axs.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club® members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, February 21 at 10 a.m. PT via www.ufcfightclub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, February 22 starting at 10 a.m. PT. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.