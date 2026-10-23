Trilogy Timeline | Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili

It only makes sense that they would split their first two fights and have a deciding match with the belt on the line for a second time.

Before their rubber match in the co-main event at UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, let’s take a look at the winding journey that led them to the desert for this final showdown.

MORE UFC 333 FEATURES: Alexander Volkanovski: Adversity Over Achievement | Movsar Evloev: A Long Way To The Top | Alexander Volkanovski: Adversity Over Achievements

2023

The First Fight: Dvalishvili shines in first main event assignment

Dvalishvili earns main event unanimous decision over Yan (March)

Yan and Dvalishvili were fighters on two different trajectories when they met for a main event clash in Las Vegas. Yan was coming off a pair of razor-close split decision losses to Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley, while Dvalishvili was on an eight-fight winning streak, most recently dispatching José Aldo.