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Trilogy Timeline | Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili

Looking Back At The Bantamweight Saga Between Petr Yan And Merab Dvalishvili Ahead Of Their Championship Rubber Match At UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev
By Zac Pacleb • Oct. 23, 2026

Few championship carousels have spun as viciously as bantamweight in the last decade. Since 2016, the belt has changed hands 10 times between eight different fighters, and only two of those champions —Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili— defended the title more than once. 

Despite that turbulence, Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili distinguished themselves as two of the best 135ers of their shared era. 

UFC 333 Airs At A Special Time: Prelims At 10am ET, Main Card At 2pm ET

Yan is often considered one of the most skilled mixed martial artists regardless of weight class, while Dvalishvili’s championship run stands as one of the most impressive in recent memory. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 18: (L-R) Opponents Petr Yan of Russia and Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia face off during the UFC 333 press conference at Crypto.com Arena on September 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 18: (L-R) Opponents Petr Yan of Russia and Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia face off during the UFC 333 press conference at Crypto.com Arena on September 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

It only makes sense that they would split their first two fights and have a deciding match with the belt on the line for a second time.

Before their rubber match in the co-main event at UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, let’s take a look at the winding journey that led them to the desert for this final showdown.

MORE UFC 333 FEATURES: Alexander Volkanovski: Adversity Over Achievement | Movsar Evloev: A Long Way To The Top | Alexander Volkanovski: Adversity Over Achievements

2023 

The First Fight: Dvalishvili shines in first main event assignment

Dvalishvili earns main event unanimous decision over Yan (March)

Yan and Dvalishvili were fighters on two different trajectories when they met for a main event clash in Las Vegas. Yan was coming off a pair of razor-close split decision losses to Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley, while Dvalishvili was on an eight-fight winning streak, most recently dispatching José Aldo. 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 11: (R-L) Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia elbows Petr Yan of Russia in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on March 11, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 11: (R-L) Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia elbows Petr Yan of Russia in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on March 11, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuf

In this first fight, Dvalishvili was dominant, sweeping “No Mercy” on the scorecards while shooting a record-breaking 49 takedown attempts. The bout was Dvalishvili’s penultimate outing before getting his title shot, while Yan was forced to rebuild, claiming he went into the fight with Dvalishvili an injured man. 

2024

Petr Yan begins current win streak, goes 2-0 on the year

Yan earns unanimous decision wins over Song Yadong (March), Deiveson Figueiredo (November)

While records don’t lie, one could argue Yan’s three-fight losing streak was the exception. Sure, he didn’t put up much resistance against Dvalishvili, but people still debate whether he really lost to Sterling or O’Malley. 

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: (R-L) Petr Yan of Russia kicks Song Yadong of China in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 299 event at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: (R-L) Petr Yan of Russia kicks Song Yadong of China in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 299 event at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Nonetheless, Yan was going to have to put in some work to get his belt back, which started with a high-stakes matchup against Song Yadong in Miami at UFC 299. Over three rounds, Yan outworked his opponent to secure his first win in two-and-a-half years before revealing he went into the fight with several lower-body injuries. 

After recovering, Yan returned for a main event assignment against the then-resurgent Deiveson Figueiredo, who was 3-0 since moving to bantamweight. However, in Macau, Yan showed the levels weren’t close as he dominated the Brazilian over five rounds on his way to a definitive decision win. 

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Merab Dvalishvili makes himself undeniable for a shot at title; makes the most of Noche UFC to claim title

Dvalishvili earns unanimous decision wins over Henry Cejudo (January), Sean O’Malley (September)

With O’Malley set to defend his title in a grudge match with Marlon “Chito” Vera early in the year at UFC 299, Dvalishvili put his No. 1 contender status on the line against former simultaneous two division champion Henry Cejudo. 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 14: Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia reacts after his victory against Sean O'Malley in the UFC bantamweight championship fight during the UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC event at Sphere on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 14: Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia reacts after his victory against Sean O'Malley in the UFC bantamweight championship fight during the UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC event at Sphere on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Neva

Some wondered if the Olympic gold medalist wrestler could halt Dvalishvili’s relentless grappling, but that was not the case as the Georgian weathered some early adversity to secure his third consecutive win over a former champion. 

That bout earned him his first title shot against O’Malley at the epic Noche UFC 306, which took place at Sphere. Under the unprecedented lights, Dvalishvili outworked “Suga” over five rounds to win the bantamweight title. 

FULL FIGHT: Yan vs Dvalishvili 2

2025

Petr Yan cements himself as the next challenger for bantamweight gold

Yan earns unanimous decision win over Marcus McGhee (July)

Instead of waiting around for a chance at the belt, Yan took a risky fight against the talented and dynamic Marcus McGhee in July. 

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JULY 26: (R-L) Petr Yan of Russia punches Marcus McGhee in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on July 26, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JULY 26: (R-L) Petr Yan of Russia punches Marcus McGhee in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on July 26, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Yan navigated the tricky matchup with the titleholder’s composure, beating the American on the scorecards after three rounds of action. Although it wasn’t the flashiest win, it was enough to cement Yan as a man in line for the title. 

Merab Dvalishvili chases bantamweight records with three successful title defenses 

Dvalishvili submits Sean O’Malley (June) and earns unanimous decision wins over Umar Nurmagomedov (January) and Cory Sandhagen (October)

UFC 333 Fight Week Guide

In 2025, Dvalishvili earned UFC.com’s Fighter of the Year award in the most “Machine” way possible, which is to say he put a grind of a schedule together with little to no relief in between. 

He opened the year with a high-level matchup against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311, taking the final three rounds on all scorecards to hand the Dagestani his first professional loss. 

He followed that with a definitive ending to his saga with O’Malley, submitting the former champion in third round with a tricky north-south choke at UFC 316. 

His next triumph came against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320 as Dvalishvili battered the cerebral American over five rounds, paving the way for a fourth and final attempt at defending his title, becoming the first to do so in a calendar year, if successful. 

Athlete Profiles: Yan | Dvalishvili

The Rematch: Yan puts on a career-best performance to reclaim title

Dvalishvili looked to punctuate his epic 2025 campaign with his fourth title defense in a calendar year as well as his fifth title bout in 15 months. However, Yan was healthy and keen to show his injury claims following their first bout were true.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 06: (R-L) Petr Yan of Russia kicks Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia in the UFC bantamweight championship fight during the UFC 323 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 06: (R-L) Petr Yan of Russia kicks Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia in the UFC bantamweight championship fight during the UFC 323 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Over five rounds, “No Mercy” fought the perfect fight, hurting Dvalishvili to the body multiple times and stifling the champion’s attempts to grapple more often than not. In the end, Yan exacted his revenge although most safely assumed a third fight was on the books in 2026. 

2026

The Trilogy Fight More Than Three Years In The Making

The ever-crowded title queue in the bantamweight division remained in a holding pattern for the better part of 2026 as they waited for Yan and Dvalishvili to book their trilogy fight. 

Yan required time to recover from some injuries ailing him. Dvalishvili, following his exhaustive schedule, was happy to rest, recuperate and prepare to get his title back. The bout was finally booked for UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi, where all eyes will be fixed to find out who can come away on top once and for all.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2026. This event starts at a special time: Early Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Prelims at 12pm ET/9am PT and Main Card at 2pm ET/11am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.

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UFC 333
abu dhabi
Bantamweight Title
Petr Yan
Merab Dvalishvili
Trilogy