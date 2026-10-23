Trilogy Timeline | Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili

Few championship carousels have spun as viciously as bantamweight in the last decade. Since 2016, the belt has changed hands 10 times between eight different fighters, and only two of those champions —Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili— defended the title more than once.
Despite that turbulence, Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili distinguished themselves as two of the best 135ers of their shared era.
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Yan is often considered one of the most skilled mixed martial artists regardless of weight class, while Dvalishvili’s championship run stands as one of the most impressive in recent memory.
It only makes sense that they would split their first two fights and have a deciding match with the belt on the line for a second time.
Before their rubber match in the co-main event at UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, let’s take a look at the winding journey that led them to the desert for this final showdown.
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2023
The First Fight: Dvalishvili shines in first main event assignment
Dvalishvili earns main event unanimous decision over Yan (March)
Yan and Dvalishvili were fighters on two different trajectories when they met for a main event clash in Las Vegas. Yan was coming off a pair of razor-close split decision losses to Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley, while Dvalishvili was on an eight-fight winning streak, most recently dispatching José Aldo.
In this first fight, Dvalishvili was dominant, sweeping “No Mercy” on the scorecards while shooting a record-breaking 49 takedown attempts. The bout was Dvalishvili’s penultimate outing before getting his title shot, while Yan was forced to rebuild, claiming he went into the fight with Dvalishvili an injured man.
2024
Petr Yan begins current win streak, goes 2-0 on the year
Yan earns unanimous decision wins over Song Yadong (March), Deiveson Figueiredo (November)
While records don’t lie, one could argue Yan’s three-fight losing streak was the exception. Sure, he didn’t put up much resistance against Dvalishvili, but people still debate whether he really lost to Sterling or O’Malley.
Nonetheless, Yan was going to have to put in some work to get his belt back, which started with a high-stakes matchup against Song Yadong in Miami at UFC 299. Over three rounds, Yan outworked his opponent to secure his first win in two-and-a-half years before revealing he went into the fight with several lower-body injuries.
After recovering, Yan returned for a main event assignment against the then-resurgent Deiveson Figueiredo, who was 3-0 since moving to bantamweight. However, in Macau, Yan showed the levels weren’t close as he dominated the Brazilian over five rounds on his way to a definitive decision win.
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Merab Dvalishvili makes himself undeniable for a shot at title; makes the most of Noche UFC to claim title
Dvalishvili earns unanimous decision wins over Henry Cejudo (January), Sean O’Malley (September)
With O’Malley set to defend his title in a grudge match with Marlon “Chito” Vera early in the year at UFC 299, Dvalishvili put his No. 1 contender status on the line against former simultaneous two division champion Henry Cejudo.
Some wondered if the Olympic gold medalist wrestler could halt Dvalishvili’s relentless grappling, but that was not the case as the Georgian weathered some early adversity to secure his third consecutive win over a former champion.
That bout earned him his first title shot against O’Malley at the epic Noche UFC 306, which took place at Sphere. Under the unprecedented lights, Dvalishvili outworked “Suga” over five rounds to win the bantamweight title.
FULL FIGHT: Yan vs Dvalishvili 2
2025
Petr Yan cements himself as the next challenger for bantamweight gold
Yan earns unanimous decision win over Marcus McGhee (July)
Instead of waiting around for a chance at the belt, Yan took a risky fight against the talented and dynamic Marcus McGhee in July.
Yan navigated the tricky matchup with the titleholder’s composure, beating the American on the scorecards after three rounds of action. Although it wasn’t the flashiest win, it was enough to cement Yan as a man in line for the title.
Merab Dvalishvili chases bantamweight records with three successful title defenses
Dvalishvili submits Sean O’Malley (June) and earns unanimous decision wins over Umar Nurmagomedov (January) and Cory Sandhagen (October)
In 2025, Dvalishvili earned UFC.com’s Fighter of the Year award in the most “Machine” way possible, which is to say he put a grind of a schedule together with little to no relief in between.
He opened the year with a high-level matchup against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311, taking the final three rounds on all scorecards to hand the Dagestani his first professional loss.
He followed that with a definitive ending to his saga with O’Malley, submitting the former champion in third round with a tricky north-south choke at UFC 316.
His next triumph came against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320 as Dvalishvili battered the cerebral American over five rounds, paving the way for a fourth and final attempt at defending his title, becoming the first to do so in a calendar year, if successful.
Athlete Profiles: Yan | Dvalishvili
The Rematch: Yan puts on a career-best performance to reclaim title
Dvalishvili looked to punctuate his epic 2025 campaign with his fourth title defense in a calendar year as well as his fifth title bout in 15 months. However, Yan was healthy and keen to show his injury claims following their first bout were true.
Over five rounds, “No Mercy” fought the perfect fight, hurting Dvalishvili to the body multiple times and stifling the champion’s attempts to grapple more often than not. In the end, Yan exacted his revenge although most safely assumed a third fight was on the books in 2026.
2026
The Trilogy Fight More Than Three Years In The Making
The ever-crowded title queue in the bantamweight division remained in a holding pattern for the better part of 2026 as they waited for Yan and Dvalishvili to book their trilogy fight.
Yan required time to recover from some injuries ailing him. Dvalishvili, following his exhaustive schedule, was happy to rest, recuperate and prepare to get his title back. The bout was finally booked for UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi, where all eyes will be fixed to find out who can come away on top once and for all.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2026. This event starts at a special time: Early Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Prelims at 12pm ET/9am PT and Main Card at 2pm ET/11am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.