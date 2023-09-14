Tribe Belt #1 | Noche UFC

The Tribe Belt #1 Was Presented To UFC Flyweight Champion Alexa Grasso Ahead Of Her First Title Defense Against Former Champion Valentina Shevchenko.
Sep. 14, 2023
The UFC belt is the hallmark of those who, on the arduous road to success, demonstrated the preeminence of their skills within the competition. Therefore, this award is the consecration of all those fights defeated inside and outside of the octagon.
The Taller Jacobo y María Ángeles is pleased to present the intervention of the Tribe Belt #1 that seeks to exalt the leadership of those women who, among the adversities of the territory, make their way to face the adversities of life.
This design retakes elements of the Mexican pre-Hispanic culture in the heart of the Mixtec/Zapotec cultures, in which values are abstracted in a design that as a memento shows the long road to triumph. Dexterity, courage, ability and discipline are symbolisms through the iconography of the workshop as the house; protection, the fish; respect, person; people, butterfly; happiness, wind; movement and rattle; maximum power in a bid to materialize the arduous path of a champion.
There is no triumph without defeat, no joy without sorrow. The opposites are dualities that complement each other. The colors that accompany this belt are the materialization of this thought, one negative of the other, both in the same space, both being a belt; an emblem of the synergistic relations.
The Tribe Belt #1 seeks to exalt the courage and determination of the leader who puts her abilities and skills to the test; but just as important, to materialize the responsibility that becomes in a belt who the winner puts on her shoulder as weight of her memories, tears and glories.