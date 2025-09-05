Trey Waters | Healed Up And Hungry

“My knee was very unstable,” Waters explains. “I could not move laterally. I actually couldn't move very much at all. That's why Billy was able to just walk me down, and he just pressured me the whole time, which is his game plan. But he would not have been able to do it. If you look at the first minute of the fight, because I heard it in the first minute, but the first minute of the fight, if you look, I was moving and I kind of stumbled him, almost dropped him in the very beginning. I was good. I was able to move, but then I was compromised the whole fight. I was not able to move. I was not able to have any power in my shots. So people don't even really understand how compromised I was in that fight and how much different it's going to be this time, me being a hundred percent.”

This time, Waters is far from his home in Jacksonville, Florida, as he prepares to meet Sam Patterson in Paris on Saturday. It’s one of the most intriguing fights on the card, and not just because it pits the two tallest welterweights in the division against each other. But when the 6-5 Waters takes on the 6-3 Patterson, the American isn’t planning on getting a Fight of the Night bonus again. A Performance of the Night bonus? That’s more his speed heading into the weekend.

“My last fight, it was great fight,” he said. “It was very entertaining. We got Fight of the Night for a reason, but I did not like my performance because I was completely compromised. So I'm sure Sam looks at that fight and thinks that that's the Trey that he's going to fight. But man, it's totally different when I have my knee and I'm able to move and I'm able to really sit down on the shots. It's a difference.”

So with a clean bill of health and his movement and power in working order, Waters is confident that he will move to 3-0 in the Octagon in impressive fashion.