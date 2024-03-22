Trey Ogden: 'I Want To Experience Life'

“I wouldn't call anything I'm doing balanced, but I am getting everything done and doing it well,” said Ogden. “And so I think that there's a lot more time in the day than people tend to think sometimes. If you get organized and focused and get a little endurance under you, then you can get a lot done in a day. And I try not to be spending any time doing things that aren't meaningful to me. I kind of trim the fat, if that makes sense. I also recognize that this is just a season, but it's an unsustainable pace. So if I can sustain it for several years, it's a critical time for me to build what I'm building and invest in my future. There will be seasons for me to be more balanced.”

That season is not now. For now, it’s work, family, fighting, and whatever else crosses his plate. It’s a hectic schedule, so at the end of the day, there has to be some payoff. For Ogden, that’s a win, something that eluded him last November when he faced Nikolas Motta.

In control from the start, Ogden looked to finish matters in the final round with a choke. Game over, apparently, but when Motta jumped up to protest referee Mike Beltran’s stoppage, it was clear that he hadn’t submitted or stopped trying to escape. The end verdict, a no contest.