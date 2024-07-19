Trey Ogden Embraces The Suffering

“In my fighting mind, I try to split into two different minds,” he explains. “So one-half of my mind is just trying to see what's in front of me clearly and react. Hopefully you've trained your reactions correctly, so that you don't have to think. The thinking should be done before you get in the cage. But combat is a thinking man's game at the same time. So when fighters start to overthink it, it's almost like they're doing it in, I don't want to say a nervous way because I'm not against being nervous, but it's like they're overthinking things that aren't the exact techniques and they're overthinking the emotional side of it. And then I have the other side of my mind that's my Fight IQ side, where I have a battle map of techniques and tactics and details. And I would say that I'm almost talking to myself about what's happening and making decisions and making reads and assessments and tactical adjustments or even emotional things sometimes, like, ‘Calm down a little bit’ or ‘Hey, you're starting to get a little emotionally tense.’ So I relax that breathing a little bit. Sometimes I'm coaching myself through that way. I feel like it's just a balance for me of these two operating systems, operating side by side together.”

Read this to the next person you hear talking about an MMA fight like it’s a bar brawl. It’s not, and Ogden proves it. But for all the intellectual stuff, it is a fight and the physical part is as important as the mental aspects. So it takes a little suffering in the gym and on fight week to get to where he wants to go. That’s got to be tiring.

Ogden laughs.

“David Goggins says, being run down is the price to pay for being hard.”