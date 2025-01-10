Trey Ogden | Challenge Accepted

He needs to be in order to make sure all aspects of his life get the time they need, and, so far so good. When we spoke last month, Ogden was a day away from breaking training camp for his Saturday bout with Thiago Moises to travel to Tampa in order to make it in time for his fighter Miles Johns to go through the weight cut for his bout against Felipe Lima. Ogden would arrive on time, work Johns’ corner, then it was back to Overland Park to finish up camp. Now, he’s back in Vegas and looking forward to extending his current unbeaten streak to four.

I’m tired already. The 35-year-old Ogden? He’s looking to get started on 2025 after what he agrees was the best year of his life in 2024.

“It was pretty good,” said Ogden, who won his two trips to the Octagon last year, beating Kurt Holobaugh and Loik Radzhabov, while also leading his fighters to solid years in the UFC, as well. “It's been challenging with the workloads a lot, but I would say it's definitely been the most productive and successful year of my life. For sure.”

Ogden doesn’t give away much when it comes to outward expressions of joy, but his actions show his love for everything he’s involved in. How else do you explain the open mat on Thanksgiving at the gym?