Trevor Peek Is Mixing Chaos, Madness, And Control

What you see is what you get with Trevor Peek. There are no gimmicks and there are no games when the lightweight brawler makes his way to the Octagon.
And it’ll be no different when he faces Charlie Campbell at the UFC APEX this weekend on UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Curtis 2.
“It’s just me, man. The way I fight, I love putting on shows, but that’s just something that’s engraved in my spirit,” Peek told UFC.com. “Just the wildness and stuff. We’re working on controlling it and having moments of wildness and not just being a madman the whole fight. That’s just something that’s engraved in my spirit I don’t feel any pressure with, ‘Oh I’ve got to go out here and I’ve got to do this’, it’s just something I’m going to do.”
If you haven’t watched a Peek fight yet, here’s what the 29-year-old Dana White’s Contender Series means by “wildness.” Peek approaches fighting like he’s cornering prey; he throws his strikes at a crazy pace and with unique technique. Sometimes that means there is no technique behind a punch or kick and he’s just throwing power punches from his waist, and another time it might be a standing hammer fist in the middle of the Octagon.
Peek has an idea of what any first-time viewers this weekend will think of his style.
“‘What is this?! What is this?!’” Peek laughed. “I think they will be excited. I know they will. That last fight, I was pretty reserved in it, but up until that fight I’ve never had anybody watch me that didn’t remember me fight. I’ve been to shows and I’ve been to whole cards and maybe only one fight out of that whole card sticks out and that’s always my fight. My fight is going to stand out above the crowd. I feel like Charlie and I’s fight is the people’s main event. I truly believe that the people that dig into this game and know this game, know that our fight is the one to be tuned in for.”
Peek isn’t trying to do anything unique or entertaining, he’s just trying to finish his opponent, that’s it. He fights like that from the first second to the last and it’s evident that he’s truly there to fight like a gladiator.
He felt like that was missing in his last fight, even though he defeated Mohammad Yahya at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. He had tried to control the “wildness” and in turn he felt like he left a little bit on the table and that if he had let loose a bit more he would have likely been able to finish Yahya.
“The whole camp we were focused on trying to be more composed inside the Octagon, just trying not to be too wild and crazy the whole time,” Peek said. “I felt like I was too reserved, if I’m being honest, in my last fight. I felt like I could have put him away if I would have fought like I typically fought, but it was a good experience for me because I learned that I can be controlled.
“Now we are just going to take the chaos, the madness, the wildness and mix it with the control and go in there and put on a clinic.”
Beating someone with the talent that Campbell has and moving to 3-1 in the UFC would go a long way in getting Peek into the upper tiers of the lightweight division. Peek loves the matchup, especially since Campbell has rubbed him the wrong way a bit with some of the things he’s said in the lead-up to the fight.
“I feel like the guy needs to be humbled a little bit and that’s why I’m here in Vegas, to hand out a plate of humbleness,” Peek said. “Knowing the difference between confidence and delusion is a big skill, and I feel like he might be a little delusional at times. At the end of the day, confidence can take you so many places. You get somebody in there that is more confident than the other fighter that might not more skilled or more talented, but that confidence might go ahead take them through the fight and help them secure the victory.
“Like I said, I feel like a little bit of his delusion is maybe he’s not delusional and he believes these things, but he ain’t going to believe them long.
“He’s gonna find out.”
