Trevor Peek Is Mixing Chaos, Madness, And Control

Peek isn’t trying to do anything unique or entertaining, he’s just trying to finish his opponent, that’s it. He fights like that from the first second to the last and it’s evident that he’s truly there to fight like a gladiator.

He felt like that was missing in his last fight, even though he defeated Mohammad Yahya at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. He had tried to control the “wildness” and in turn he felt like he left a little bit on the table and that if he had let loose a bit more he would have likely been able to finish Yahya.

“The whole camp we were focused on trying to be more composed inside the Octagon, just trying not to be too wild and crazy the whole time,” Peek said. “I felt like I was too reserved, if I’m being honest, in my last fight. I felt like I could have put him away if I would have fought like I typically fought, but it was a good experience for me because I learned that I can be controlled.

“Now we are just going to take the chaos, the madness, the wildness and mix it with the control and go in there and put on a clinic.”

