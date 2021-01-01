Trevin Giles: Unlocking New Levels

In his first two outings, he defeated James Bochnovic and Antonio Braga Neto to push his record to 11-0, garnering a ton of attention and heaps of momentum just in time to press pause on his career in order to attend the police academy and become a member of the Houston Police Department.

When he returned 18 months later, a third-round mistake against Zak Cummings led to his first professional loss, and a flat outing opposite veteran Gerald Meerschaert resulted in a second consecutive submission defeat. Just as quickly as he had built some buzz with his tandem stoppage victories, the twin ticks in the loss column had people abandoning the Giles bandwagon.

Watch Giles' Fight On ESPN+

“People are going to criticize; they’ll love you when you’re up and hate you when you’re down,” said Giles, who returns to action this weekend against Roman Dolidze, who tagged in for Dricus du Plessis after the South African sophomore was forced off the card late last week. “More than anything, it was annoying to see how fans react, but it’s necessary for me to experience that because that might mess with a lot of fighters.

“Coming into the UFC, getting two good wins and being undefeated was great, and then hearing everybody praise you and have high expectations for you is great too, but even after the first one people were talking s*** and I was like, ‘Wow.’ It just shows you what the loyalty is like.