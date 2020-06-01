Trevin Giles Tries To Keep Things Simple

First, James Krause stepped in to fight him on a 24-hours’ notice when Antonio Arroyo pulled out, and now, Kevin Holland is stepping in to fight Giles after Junyong Park had to withdraw from their August 1 date. Giles was successful in the former, despite some controversy (which, we’ll unpack in a moment), and he hopes the circumstances help him against Holland.

“It just gave me the experience of having a short-notice fight like that. That was extremely short notice as far as an opponent switch, so I guess now it’s not as surprising as it would be for that to happen. That’s pretty much it. Besides that, just being able to be in a controversial fight where a bunch of people have something to say because, more likely than not, something like that will happen again in the future just given the nature of the sport and the judges, and stuff like that. It can be for me or against me, but it just gave me a little bit of that experience.”

That experience was one for the books. Giles was coming off two losses and excited to compete in his adopted hometown of Houston. On top of that, the bout was the featured prelim on ESPN ahead of the UFC 247 main card. Unquestionably, the fight was already important for Giles.

The profile of his fight skyrocketed, though, when Krause decided to step in for Arroyo. Krause was lauded for his courage in taking the fight with essentially no-notice in a heavier weight class in which he’d never competed. But, for Giles, it also meant a late switch, and even though Krause is a longtime roster member, the name wasn’t ringing any bells.

“I’m not a huge MMA fan or anything like that,” Giles said. “I’ll watch some of the big events and stuff, but I don’t really keep up that much. I didn’t really even know who James Krause was until he raised his hand to fight me when my opponent dropped out. I started getting whatever knowledge I needed about him. Then I found out he had coached Zak Cummings when we fought, and I didn’t even know that. I found that out when I was getting ready to fight (Krause).”

When the fight started, Krause leaned on his slick jiu-jitsu to threaten Giles with a choke for most of the first frame, but Giles eventually escaped. From there, Giles showed his game, landing heavy strikes on Krause over the next couple of rounds, and when the scorecards were read, two of the judges saw the bout in Giles’ favor.

