Tresean Gore | Meet The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 Cast

Get To Know Tresean Gore | The Return of The Ultimate Fighter

UFC: Welcome to the 29th season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to have this opportunity?

Gore: I don’t really like to call it an opportunity. Opportunity sounds like a place where you can lose or are only there for a minute. This is mine. I’m ready.

UFC: What do you bring to the Octagon that makes you a force to be reckoned with?

Gore: The guys better watch that left hook and they better watch my right hand, and my wrestling. I can wrestle and I can grapple. Wherever it goes, I’m ready. I know they’re ready too, but I’m ready to see the white in their eyeballs and see them panic.

UFC: What is going to be the biggest challenge for you on the show?

Gore: Just missing my newborn son and my wife. That’s my main thing that’s hard. I miss them. That’s my everything and that’s my world. As far as fighting these guys, they’re just men. They bleed like I do. I got defense; they aren’t going to be touching me. I’m going to make it one-sided and dominate.

