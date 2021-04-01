 Skip to main content
The Ultimate Fighter

Tresean Gore | Meet The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 Cast

Ahead Of The Return of The Ultimate Fighter Premiere, Get To Know Some Of The Prospects Who Will Be Fighting On Team Volkanovski Or Team Ortega For A UFC Contract
By Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas, on Twitter @MaddynThomas • May. 28, 2021

The Ultimate Fighter is back, featuring eight middleweights and eight bantamweights from around the world.

UFC.com sat down with each of the 16 contestants to learn a little bit about them and why they believe they’re going to walk away the winner of season 29.

Meet middleweight Tresean Gore. 

Record: 3-0
Birthplace: Myrtle Beach, SC
Fighting out of: Lawrenceville, GA
Nickname: “Mr. Vicious”
Age: 26
Stat: One win by KO, one win by submission

Get To Know Tresean Gore | The Return of The Ultimate Fighter
Get To Know Tresean Gore | The Return of The Ultimate Fighter
/

UFC: Welcome to the 29th season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to have this opportunity?

Gore: I don’t really like to call it an opportunity. Opportunity sounds like a place where you can lose or are only there for a minute. This is mine. I’m ready.  

UFC: What do you bring to the Octagon that makes you a force to be reckoned with?

Gore: The guys better watch that left hook and they better watch my right hand, and my wrestling. I can wrestle and I can grapple. Wherever it goes, I’m ready. I know they’re ready too, but I’m ready to see the white in their eyeballs and see them panic.

Check out every contestant's profile on The Return of The Ultimate Fighter here.

UFC: What is going to be the biggest challenge for you on the show?

Gore: Just missing my newborn son and my wife. That’s my main thing that’s hard. I miss them. That’s my everything and that’s my world. As far as fighting these guys, they’re just men. They bleed like I do. I got defense; they aren’t going to be touching me. I’m going to make it one-sided and dominate.  

Make sure you tune in to season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter, which airs live on ESPN+ on June 1st at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

Tags
The Ultimate Fighter
The Return Of The Ultimate Fighter
TUF 29
Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou
Athletes

African Champions: Usman, Ngannou & Adesanya

Track the historic rise of the UFC's three African champions: Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou

Watch the Video
Georges St-Pierre of Canada prepares to enter the Octagon prior to facing Michael Bisping of England in their UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 217 event inside Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

GSP Gives His Mount Rushmore of Welterweights

Watch Georges St-Pierre Gives His Mount Rushmore of Welterweights | UFC 261 Weigh-In Show

Watch the Video
Fight Coverage

Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz Preview | UFC 263

It's A Main Card Banger You Won't Want To Miss June 12, 2021 At UFC 263 In Glendale, AZ.

Watch the Video