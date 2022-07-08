Tresean Gore: “I’m Going To Make Them Respect Me”

Since the show had to move on without him, Gore missed out on his one opportunity to be TUF champion, but he’d have another opportunity to face Battle in his UFC debut. Full of confidence heading into the fight, Gore was dispirited to see the judges’ decision favor his opponent.

But losing that fight showed Gore the mistakes someone only five fights into his professional career can make when joining such a popular promotion as the UFC, and offered advice as he looks ahead to his future as a fighter.

Don't Miss Out On UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev

His gameplan ahead of his debut was simple: land the perfect punch. But he quickly learned that fighters at the elite level don’t always offer that small moment of opportunity to land the picture-perfect strike.

“I wanted to go in there and be a fan-pleaser by getting the knockout,” Gore said. “The fans I was trying to please still dogged me; they still clowned me for not getting the win. I know [the fans] don’t like when people grapple and all that, so I wasn’t going to give them a boring wrestling match; I’m going to knock this guy out.”