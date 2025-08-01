Tresean Gore: ‘A Must Win For Me’

“I've been changing certain things I do with my style,” Gore said. “I almost finished my guy at times in my last fight, but I was very inpatient. I was trying to bully him. I was coming in without any head movement, and I just fought dumb, so I had to evaluate myself, and I'm going to come back a lot better in this fight.”

Not only does “Mr. Vicious” want to come back stronger for himself, but also for the little man watching and admiring him back at home. His family has been his biggest source of motivation over the past few years.

“I realized I had to provide for my family,” Gore said. “I realized that my child is four, and if daddy gets beat up, he understands. He knows. He can see. So, with me, I feel like I've grown as a man because I just wanted to show my son to overcome every obstacle and never quit on yourself. Even if the world tells you that you're nothing, you got to know that you're something.”

He'll take that motivation into his fight against Vieira, who is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Andre Petroski earlier this year. Since joining the UFC in 2019, the Brazilian has gone 5-3. The 35-year-old is a threat on the ground, with nine of his 10 wins ending by submission. But, on the other hand, Gore has also had success when it comes to finishing fights. All but one of his wins have ended inside the distance, with two wins by knockout and three by submission. Both of Gore’s wins in the Octagon were won by guillotine, and now he plans to make his power shown in the APEX on Saturday night.