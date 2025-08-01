Tresean Gore: ‘A Must Win For Me’

Tresean Gore is the first to admit that maybe he came off a bit too strong during his time on The Ultimate Fighter. He was oozing confidence on the show after earning two wins and going on to say that he would be a two-division champion in a year. Since then, it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows, as Gore now sits at 2-3 in the UFC. But for the 30-year-old, he believes he has grown leaps and bounds throughout his journey since the show.
“On the show, I was telling everybody I would be a two-division champion in a year, and I was I was talking a lot of crap, but it wasn't because I was talking crap, it was more so because I've been convincing myself and believing this since I was nine years old. So, it was like, 'Damn I finally got the spotlight, now let me tell the people.’ And it didn't happen. I'm 2-3 in the UFC currently. I went through so much adversity. Going through The Ultimate Fighter just made me realize that you can make plans, but you got to put yourself in that uncomfortable position to get to those plans because if you don't make yourself uncomfortable, you'll find yourself on the losing end like I've been.”
That doesn’t mean that Gore still doesn’t have confidence in himself, because he certainly does. Saturday night in Las Vegas he enters his second fight of the year against Rodolfo Vieira and is hungry to get back in the win column after getting finished by Marco Tulio in April. Following the loss, Gore spent a lot of time praying and meditating, allowing him to focus on the changes he needed to make in order to come back stronger the next time out.
“I've been changing certain things I do with my style,” Gore said. “I almost finished my guy at times in my last fight, but I was very inpatient. I was trying to bully him. I was coming in without any head movement, and I just fought dumb, so I had to evaluate myself, and I'm going to come back a lot better in this fight.”
Not only does “Mr. Vicious” want to come back stronger for himself, but also for the little man watching and admiring him back at home. His family has been his biggest source of motivation over the past few years.
“I realized I had to provide for my family,” Gore said. “I realized that my child is four, and if daddy gets beat up, he understands. He knows. He can see. So, with me, I feel like I've grown as a man because I just wanted to show my son to overcome every obstacle and never quit on yourself. Even if the world tells you that you're nothing, you got to know that you're something.”
He'll take that motivation into his fight against Vieira, who is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Andre Petroski earlier this year. Since joining the UFC in 2019, the Brazilian has gone 5-3. The 35-year-old is a threat on the ground, with nine of his 10 wins ending by submission. But, on the other hand, Gore has also had success when it comes to finishing fights. All but one of his wins have ended inside the distance, with two wins by knockout and three by submission. Both of Gore’s wins in the Octagon were won by guillotine, and now he plans to make his power shown in the APEX on Saturday night.
“I know he may try to take me down when he feels my power, but I'm ready for that,” Gore said. “Even if I do get taken down, I'm ready to get back up. I'm ready whether we have exchanges on the feet or on the ground, but I see myself getting my hand raised. I see myself knocking him out, even choking him if he's not careful. I see myself finishing him. I don't see a decision and that's my style. Every time you see “Mr. Vicious” fight, you know I'm coming to try to finish you. I'm a kill or be killed type of fighter.”
As he enters his second bout of 2025, Gore has big goals for himself for the rest of the year, and that starts with picking up a win on Saturday. He wants to get his hand raised and then aim to get two more fights in to cap off his 2025 campaign.
“I would like to make a long career out of this. If I were to lose this fight, UFC would just kick my ass out or possibly have the leverage to. Then all that work, 13, 14 years, would just go down the drain, so winning the fight is a must win for me. I just want to start building on my legacy. I feel like I haven't started it.”
