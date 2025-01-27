Tracy Tubera Gives Insight Into STANCE Collectibles Designs

The Los Angeles based artist has been a life-long UFC fan and started out doing skateboard deck designs and t-shirt graphics. His love for drawing and design slowly moved him into the toy design space where he has been for about 10 years.

So far, Tubera has made figures of Conor McGregor, Alex Pereira, Max Holloway and most recently, Israel Adesanya. I met with Tubera in Los Angeles during UFC 311 to get some more insight into his thought process as he designs the figures.

“My process of designing these figures is that first, depending on who the athlete is, or the fighter is, I figure out and pinpoint the personality and most importantly, bring out their personality in these figures,” Tubera said. “I want to make sure that these figures have an attitude to them, a personality that if someone sees it, they can spot it out. On top of that, I always want to put movement in things, and so doing MMA fighters is great because they're in action all the time, so finding a good pose that relates to their fighting style, maybe an iconic pose or an iconic thing to do in the Octagon is something I try to focus on too, but mostly just trying to get their personality in these pieces is what I like.”