Tracy Tubera Gives Insight Into STANCE Collectibles Designs

There have been so many iconic moments and celebrations that have happened inside the Octagon, often captured as a photo, which then goes on to live forever. Artist Tracy Tubera has found annother way to replicate these moments through designer collectibles.
The Los Angeles based artist has been a life-long UFC fan and started out doing skateboard deck designs and t-shirt graphics. His love for drawing and design slowly moved him into the toy design space where he has been for about 10 years.
So far, Tubera has made figures of Conor McGregor, Alex Pereira, Max Holloway and most recently, Israel Adesanya. I met with Tubera in Los Angeles during UFC 311 to get some more insight into his thought process as he designs the figures.
“My process of designing these figures is that first, depending on who the athlete is, or the fighter is, I figure out and pinpoint the personality and most importantly, bring out their personality in these figures,” Tubera said. “I want to make sure that these figures have an attitude to them, a personality that if someone sees it, they can spot it out. On top of that, I always want to put movement in things, and so doing MMA fighters is great because they're in action all the time, so finding a good pose that relates to their fighting style, maybe an iconic pose or an iconic thing to do in the Octagon is something I try to focus on too, but mostly just trying to get their personality in these pieces is what I like.”
A perfect of example of his design coming to life is the figure he did featuring Holloway after his unforgettable knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. Now, you would think the pose Tubera would’ve chose to feature would be Holloway’s iconic point down, just moments prior to the knockout, but he chose to capture the celebration after the knockout.
Tubera was also able to feature a special part of who Holloway is.
“With Max, I love it a lot because I did a play off his back tattoos, so he has wings on the back, from his back tattoos,” Tubera said. “So, for the figure itself, we actually created 3D sculpts of the wings in the back. It has a lot of attitude and has style to it. But with the wings, I just think it adds something to it where it's just not your normal figure of a fighter, it’s a figure of Max Holloway, his personality and his tattoos that represent him.”
His second favorite design was with Pereira, where he was able to include Pereira’s headdress that he normally wears during ceremonial weigh-ins. The stance that Tubera chose to feature was the classic “Poatan” walkout where he is in his bow and arrow stance.
Tubera’s last design featured former middleweight champion, Adesanya, who competes Saturday in Saudi Arabia against Nassourdine Imavov.
I had Tubera record a video message to Adesanya describing his thought process into making Adesanya’s figure. The removable features that come with this figure is a “samurai” style hat and a “Men-Yoroi” mask, showcasing just one of Adesanya’s iconic walkout moments.
“My inspiration for this design was your iconic fight against Anderson Silva, your iconic pose where one hand behind your back and the other hand forcing you to come and get it. Everyone relates that pose to you. It was such a great moment, almost like a defining moment in your career, so I took inspiration from that…Whenever I do these figures, I look into every athlete, what inspires them, what they represent, and I try to encompass it in every design aspect of the piece, the figure, and the illustration.”
The figures that have been released so far have already been a huge success and when he looks to what could lie ahead, Tubera has some ideas that he hopes will come to life one day.
“Not only are we doing current fighters, but we also have access to older fighters,” Tubera said. “So, growing up my favorite UFC fighter was Georges St-Pierre, so I would love to do a GSP piece, especially if he's wearing like his Karate GI and the headband. That's something I would love to do. A Royce Gracie one from UFC 1 would be pretty awesome. That's the thing we try to do also with these athletes is that we not only try to find that iconic pose, but if we can like tie to an iconic event.”
