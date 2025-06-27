Tracy Cortez Wants To Make Up For Lost Time

Originally slated to face Miranda Maverick later that month, Cortez was offered the chance to step in for Maycee Barber and headline the UFC Denver event against the former strawweight queen on just two weeks’ notice.

It was a major risk for Cortez, who was riding an 11-fight win streak at the time, but the potential reward was too big to pass up. The 31-year-old battled for the full 25 minutes, but it was Namajunas who ultimately got her hand raised.

Opportunities like that are always a gamble but, regardless of the outcome, it was still a win for Cortez, who walked away with valuable lessons that will help her growth moving forward.

“Going against someone like Rose, someone that’s going to be a Hall of Famer, a former champion, it was definitely a great learning experience,” Cortez said. “I don’t take the loss too heavy only because I know within myself, with the right preparation, I can go against anybody. It showed me I can go five rounds, I can do championship rounds, and my cardio was there. I felt great, I just wasn’t prepared.”