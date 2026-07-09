Tracy Cortez Wants To Make Her Mark

“I think we can all agree that every single woman in the flyweight division that’s top 10, or in the division, period, is a tough athlete, so there shouldn’t be any question on why they’re in the top 10.

PHOTO GALLERY: Cortez Training For UFC 329

“If anything now, it’s just who is going to be the higher-IQ fighter, who’s going to be the better fighter, who’s going to be more strategic, more disciplined.

“I’m very well aware of her strength, but I know what I’m capable of. I know who I am. I know my boxing is good, I know my wrestling is good, and I have great ground and pound, so I’m not too worried, really. If anything, I’m going to go in there and bring it, and I think the best thing I can do is give it all I have. And that would be my way of respecting her, because I hope she brings it and gives it all she has, as well.”