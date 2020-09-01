Tracy Cortez Ready To Fight Her Fight

“I was really expecting [this fight] to be in my backyard, in Vegas,” the Arizonan laughs. “But due to everything going on, the fact that I’m still able to fight is a huge blessing for me. The fact that the UFC was able to get all of this put together just for us fighters to still compete is amazing. Honestly.”

The blessings weren’t without their challenges, of course. Layoffs, pandemic and jet lag were compounded by a last-minute change when original opponent Bea Malecki was forced to withdraw.

“I haven’t been able to adjust much just because I haven’t had a lot of notice, just like her. It’s been about a week and a half or two weeks. Getting ready for my original opponent to this one…it’s just two different people and two different styles. So, at this point, I really have to go in there and fight my fight.”