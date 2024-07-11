Tracy Cortez Thrives Off Pressure

“I've still yet to process it only because we're working, but yeah, it's just a dream come true being here,” Cortez told UFC.com. “It's definitely an accomplishment… It was just perfect timing. Perfect timing with the right preparation and no hesitation.”

Cortez was already preparing to face Miranda Maverick on July 20, and her camp was going so well that her coaches at Fight Ready MMA in Scottsdale, Arizona, were a little taken aback. On sparring days, Cortez kept asking for more rounds, and she was delivering. So, when the call came to replace an injured Maycee Barber opposite former champion Rose Namajunas in Denver, there wasn’t much to think about.

UFC DENVER | Main Event Spotlight: Namajunas vs Cortez

And other than getting a little misty-eyed during our interview, Cortez is taking all the extra obligations that come with headlining a UFC Fight Night in stride. In her own words, “it’s just another workday.”

“I felt like it's kind of destiny,” she said. “This was meant to happen. I feel as if I've been preparing for this for a long time.