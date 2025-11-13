Tracy Cortez | My Time Is Now

“It was extremely hard, but I did learn a lot,” she said. “I learned that I could compete at the high level, I could do five, 5-minute rounds. I think with any competitor, it's a little scary (to do) five fives. And knowing that I had the cardio and I was ready, and I could have even gone one more round. The experience, the pace, just the focus and discipline that it took to get there … I grew a lot.”

In a full-circle moment for both Cortez and her opponent, she’ll take on Blanchfield who she faced in all-female promotion Invicta FC back in 2019. Cortez’s split-decision victory that night earned her the shot on Dana White’s Contender Series that got her into the UFC. Two years later, Blanchfield joined her on the flyweight roster.

WATCH: VeChain UFC 322 Embedded

Cortez has a ton of respect for Blanchfield’s career and admitted that their first meeting will carry very little relevance ahead of their upcoming rematch as both of them having evolved significantly over the past six and a half years.

“We were both very young, so I can't go based off of our last fight because I've grown so much, (and) she has as well,” she admitted. “She is number four for a reason, and I just know that when she's in there, she's a dog. That's one thing that hasn't changed – she has that dog in her. And I would say that's probably every opponent from here on out. They’re all going to bring it. They're all there. No one's going to back down, you know?