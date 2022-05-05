Tracy Cortez Here To Rally The Valley

“It was a dream come true, being a girl from Maryvale here--born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona--and just being a little kid and looking at the arena and the people coming in and out of here, I was like, ‘Damn, man, I want to be there one day.’ To have the Suns invite me out and be on that floor…it was an amazing experience. I had like a natural high all night and I was struggling to sleep, but nevertheless, it was amazing.”

And, of course, as she sat there taking in the game, she couldn’t help visualizing her own moment under the bright lights later that week.

“I was walking out from the back, and I was just imagining the crowd. The crowd was full, everybody was yelling--not for me, it was for the Suns game--but I felt the energy and I'm like, ‘Dude, this is how it's going to feel when I walk out,’” she recalls, genuinely excited by the thought.

“When I found out that UFC was coming here to Phoenix and that the card was stacked, I was pushing for it. I really wanted to fight on this card.”

Manifesting dreams and making them a reality is something of a specialty of Cortez. From becoming a prizefighter to honor her late brother, to winning a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, to her perfect 3-0 start in the promotion, the flyweight has figured out how to get things done.