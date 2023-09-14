Tracy Cortez Has A Renewed Motivation

Making good on that declaration is easier sand than done. Cortez’s return to competition comes against Jasmine Jasudavicius, who is 3-1 since joining the roster in early 2022. The Canadian is coming off back-to-back wins in 2023, most recently a decision win over Miranda Maverick at UFC 289 in Vancouver.

Stylistically, it’s an intriguing fight for Cortez. They both average about two-and-a-half takedowns per 15 minutes, according to FightMetric, and they defend takedowns at a similar clip, as well.

“I think is going to be a good fight,” Cortez said. “I know it's going to be a high-paced fight. She's someone that keeps coming forward and keeps the pressure like I do. We're both not afraid to take it to the ground, and we're very active when we're in there, so it's going to be a high-paced fight.”

While Cortez hopes to spark a run up the flyweight rankings on the night the belt is on the line in the main event, she also hopes to show all the improvements she has made during her time away. When asked what exactly she hopes to put on display, she looks over to Fight Ready MMA coach Eddie Cha and smiles when she says she hopes to show off the improvements to her striking.