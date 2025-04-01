Torrez Finney’s Road To Redemption

Those were the harsh, yet honest, words from UFC CEO Dana White to Torrez Finney following his second stint and second win on Dana White’s Contender Series.

The 26-year-old’s first appearance on the show was in 2023, when the undefeated prospect improved to 6-0 with a second-round submission win over Yuri Panferov. Typically, a performance like that would almost guarantee a contract, but with Finney being relatively young in the sport, White recommended he gain more experience outside of the UFC.

Finney returned to the Tuesday night series less than a year later, still undefeated. However, after fighting just once between appearances on the show, his second performance fell short of expectations.

“You were here last year, and my recommendation to you was to go out and get some experience,” White told Finney. “You’re young, you’re obviously talented, you’re now 9-0. You got one fight. You went out and in one year fought one fight.