Torrez Finney | Happy To Be The ‘Road Team’

“I’m really confident walking into this cage, really confident against anybody that I'm able to step up against, and I'm going to continue to keep getting better. But yes, this was that time where ‘don't rush the process,’ you know? Trust the process. And that was allowing me to be like, ‘Hey, let your skill set catch up with your career,’ because sometimes some guys’ careers shoot faster than what their skill set is able to take on. I didn't want that to happen for me, and I'm glad I'm ready to showcase that on Sunday.”

With the buzz of fighting overseas, on enemy territory, and the knowledge that he’s leveled up his game during his time away, Finney is ready to shine in Sydney. He didn’t want to go as far as offering a prediction for fight night, but he did offer something of a teaser of what the fans can expect when he steps into the Octagon at Qudos Bank Arena on Sunday.

“Like I always say, I never make predictions, but I always know, guaranteeing one thing at the end of the night, that my hand will be raised,” he said.

“I’m really confident everywhere where the fight is going. I've improved so much, and I think everybody's gonna be in for a show. You know you're gonna see a really improved Torrez Finney, and I can't wait to showcase that.

“(The fans) are going to see an explosive bowling ball, ready to tear through anything where they can go one round, whether it goes 15 minutes, I'm ready for anything that comes forth. And I'm ready. I'm so pumped. I'm ready to go.”