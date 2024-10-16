 Skip to main content
Raquel Pennington Topps collection
Licensed

Topps UFC Knockout & Raquel Pennington | Head Up, Heart Strong

Raquel Pennington Talks Cards and Collecting
Oct. 16, 2024

“Head up, heart strong” is something that I’ve always said, you know? I mean, I always tell people that the best thing you can do in life is keep your head up and then keep your heart strong, whether you’re going through real-life issues or life in general. I’ve been a coach, so I tell a lot to my athletes and stuff like that, and it’s just something my mom and I have tattooed across our feet. It’s just a phrase that touches my heart.

Raquel Pennington Topps Card

Life hits you, and it gets you down and whatnot. And the biggest thing is you always got to keep your head up. You keep your head up and keep your heart strong. And wonderful things are coming, you know? Life will have a way of hitting you and whatnot, but everything tends to work out as long as you take that positive outlook on it. It’s easy for humans to get wrapped up in negativity. And so it’s the same thing when we’re going through a weight cut. You know, we say strong mind, strong body, so anything in life, head up, heart, strong.”

[Read the full Topps article here

Raquel Pennington Topps Card
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Raquel Pennington Topps Card
/
Tags
Raquel Pennington
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, Live From Madison Square Garden In New York, New York On November 16, 2024
Announcements

Jon Jones And Stipe Miocic Headline UFC 309 In New…

Heavyweight Gold Goes Up For Grabs; Charles Oliveira And Michael Chandler Rematch In New York City At UFC 309

More
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 310: Muhammad vs Rakhmonov, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada On December 7, 2024
Announcements

Dana White Announces Key Bouts For UFC 310

Final Pay-Per-View Set To Go Down December 7, 2024 In Las Vegas

More
Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway
Interviews

Ilia Topuria & Max Holloway Exchange Words Ahead Of…

The Tension Mounts When The Two Men Battling For The Featherweight Title October 26, 2024 Meet For An Interview On ESPN

Watch the Video