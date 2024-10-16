Topps UFC Knockout & Raquel Pennington | Head Up, Heart Strong

Announcements
“Head up, heart strong” is something that I’ve always said, you know? I mean, I always tell people that the best thing you can do in life is keep your head up and then keep your heart strong, whether you’re going through real-life issues or life in general. I’ve been a coach, so I tell a lot to my athletes and stuff like that, and it’s just something my mom and I have tattooed across our feet. It’s just a phrase that touches my heart.
Life hits you, and it gets you down and whatnot. And the biggest thing is you always got to keep your head up. You keep your head up and keep your heart strong. And wonderful things are coming, you know? Life will have a way of hitting you and whatnot, but everything tends to work out as long as you take that positive outlook on it. It’s easy for humans to get wrapped up in negativity. And so it’s the same thing when we’re going through a weight cut. You know, we say strong mind, strong body, so anything in life, head up, heart, strong.”
