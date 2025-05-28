Topps UFC Debut Patch Program Launches at UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber
Prepare for a Chance at Debut History!
May. 28, 2025
Exciting news for Topps fans and UFC card collectors! Beginning Saturday, May 31st at UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber, UFC and Topps are teaming up to bring you the Debut Patch program.
Fighters making their UFC debut will wear a special patch on the right sleeve of their walkout jersey, marking their first Octagon appearance in a bold new way. The program kicks off with UFC debutants Michael Aswell and Andreas Gustafsson, in their prelim bouts during UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber.
After each fight, all debut patches will be removed and turned into a one-of-one trading card, personally signed by the fighter. These cards will be included in 2026 Topps UFC product, allowing fans to get a chance at true debut history. This initiative will continue for all relevant UFC events going forward.
Tune in this Saturday for the first look at the Debut Patch program, and be sure to keep an eye out for these cards in your 2026 packs!
