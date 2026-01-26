Topps Stadium Club UFC | Available on UFC Store!

What’s Inside?

Value Boxes include six packs per box, with five base cards per pack. Collectors can expect teal, black, and sepia foil parallels, chrome base cards, an exclusive chrome Lava parallel, and insert cards in every pack – making this the perfect entry point for fans looking to rip and collect.

Mega Boxes step things up with ten base cards per pack across six packs per box. Inside, you’ll find teal, black, and orange foil parallels, chrome base cards, exclusive chrome Xfractor parallels, and multiple inserts.