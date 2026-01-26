Topps Stadium Club UFC | Available on UFC Store!

Join the Chase in the First Topps UFC Drop of 2026!
Jan. 27, 2026
Topps Stadium Club is here and available now on UFC Store! This release brings the raw power, excitement, and unforgettable moments of fight night to life through dynamic photography, ultra-high-quality card stock, chrome technology, and bold parallels. Topps Stadium Club UFC delivers autographs from legends, champions, and rising stars, along with short-printed inserts and a deep checklist of parallels to chase.
What’s Inside?
Value Boxes include six packs per box, with five base cards per pack. Collectors can expect teal, black, and sepia foil parallels, chrome base cards, an exclusive chrome Lava parallel, and insert cards in every pack – making this the perfect entry point for fans looking to rip and collect.
Mega Boxes step things up with ten base cards per pack across six packs per box. Inside, you’ll find teal, black, and orange foil parallels, chrome base cards, exclusive chrome Xfractor parallels, and multiple inserts.
Why Collect Stadium Club UFC?
Stadium Club captures the intensity and emotion of the Octagon like no other trading card set. Combined with premium finishes and a wide range of parallels, this collection is built to stand out in any UFC card lineup.
How Do I Get Mine?
Head over UFC Store and grab yours now while supplies last!
